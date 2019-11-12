Idaho State Highway 3 near its junction of U.S. Highway 12 was blocked for about two hours Monday morning following a semi-tractor trailer crash at milepost .03, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.
Daniel C. D. Brown Jr., 21, of Potlatch, was driving a 1992 Peterbilt tractor trailer at about 7:30 a.m. and failed to negotiate a right-hand turn because of speed, according to the news release. Brown’s truck lost its load of logs and blocked both lanes of State Highway 3. The roadway was cleared about 9:40 a.m. and traffic was resumed.
No injuries were reported. It is unknown if Brown was wearing his seat belt, the state police said, and the investigation is ongoing.
The junction of State Highway 3 and U.S. Highway 12 in about 11 miles east of Lewiston.