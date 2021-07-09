Idaho Gov. Brad Little is bringing his popular “Capital for a Day” program to Latah County next week.
The meeting takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, at the Troy Lion’s Club, 415 S. Main St.
Several state constitutional officers and agency directors will be joining the governor for the event. Those scheduled to attend inwclude Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra, State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth, Department of Environmental Quality Director Jess Byrne, Department of Labor Director Jani Revier, Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever, Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey and Department of Agriculture Director Celia Gould.
“I look forward to hearing from the people of Latah County as they share their thoughts and concerns with state leaders,” Little said in a news release.
The “Capital for a Day” program was suspended in March of last year, because of the coronavirus pandemic. This is just the second event to be held since COVID-19 vaccines became widely available, and it’s the first time since July 2019 that it’s been held in north central Idaho.
The intent is to give people around the state an opportunity to meet with the governor and other state officials without having to travel to Boise.