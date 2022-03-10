BOISE — Idaho state Rep. Caroline Troy announced Wednesday that she won’t run for reelection this year.
Troy, R-Genesee, will complete her fourth term in the Legislature this year. She represents the 5th Legislative District which — until redistricting takes effect in May and redraws the district boundaries — includes Latah and Benewah counties.
“It’s an honor and privilege to have served Idaho and all the residents of Latah and Benewah counties the past eight years,” she said in a news release. “I feel my biggest accomplishments have been sponsoring legislation that directly benefits local constituents — making sure farmers can farm, loggers can log and Main Street businesses can thrive.”
Troy had tremendous success in passing legislation during her time in office. She’s been the primary sponsor or cosponsor of more than 100 bills and resolutions, including more than 20 last year alone. At least half were approved or signed into law, and that doesn’t include appropriations bills she helped write as a member of the joint budget committee.
“Working directly with people who are struggling and finding commonsense solutions to the problems they face has been a real joy,” Troy said in the release.
Troy currently serves as vice-chairwoman of the joint budget committee and co-chairwoman of the Economic Outlook and Revenue Assessment Committee.
She also serves on the House Judiciary & Rules Committee and the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee.
Troy said her decision to retire was made easier “because of the qualities that Rep. Brandon Mitchell and Rep. Lori McCann bring to the job.”
Mitchell, R-Moscow, and McCann, R-Lewiston, live in the new 6th Legislative District, which includes Latah and Lewis counties, as well as the northeastern half of Nez Perce County.
“Redistricting all three of us into District 6 forces one of us to make a choice to leave the House,” Troy said. “I’m confident they’ll continue the grassroots representation that is so important to the north central Idaho region.”
Troy is “a proud born and raised Idahoan” from Lewiston, and she holds a Bachelor of Science in communications from the University of Idaho.
