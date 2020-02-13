BOISE — A resolution raising public awareness regarding missing and murdered indigenous people topped a busy day for north central Idaho lawmakers Wednesday.
The resolution, sponsored by Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, would establish May 5 as a day of awareness for missing and murdered indigenous people. It also encourages collaborative efforts involving federal, state, local and tribal agencies to address the issue.
“When compared with the national average, indigenous women are 2.5 times more likely to be assaulted and ... (as much as) 10 times more likely to be murdered,” Troy said during a bill presentation hearing before the House Health and Welfare Committee.
One in 3 indigenous women will likely be raped during their lifetime, she said, and 6 in 10 will be assaulted.
Last year, the U.S. Senate and President Donald Trump designated May 5 as a national day of awareness for missing and murdered Native women and girls, and for missing and murdered American Indians and Alaskan Natives, respectively.
“With this resolution, I hope we send a clear message that we want to do everything possible and make every effort to address this issue,” Troy said.
Troy had two other bills introduced Wednesday. Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, introduced one measure; Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, had another advance to the Senate floor; and Rep. Bill Goesling, R-Moscow, saw one of his bills pass the House and move on to the Senate.
Details on Wednesday’s action:
Troy’s legislation authorizing a “Yellow Dot” program for emergency medical information was introduced by the House Health and Welfare Committee.
The bill directs the Department of Health and Welfare to develop a standard medical form, listing such information as name, emergency contact numbers, primary care physician and other relevant medical information.
Kits containing the form, as well as a Yellow Dot decal, would be made available to the public. People who elect to participate in the program would fill out the form, put it in the glove compartment of their vehicle and attach the Yellow Dot decal to the rear window.
In the event they were in an accident, the decal would alert emergency medical personnel and law enforcement officials, and provide quick access to the individual’s medical information.
“This legislation came to me from one of my constituents,” Troy told the committee. “It provides authority for (the department) to develop and distribute the material.”
The House State Affairs Committee introduced Troy’s bill to prohibit homeowners associations from banning residents from displaying political signs or certain flags.
The association could adopt reasonable rules regarding the size, number and placement of political signs, but could not ban them outright.
Similarly, the bill allows the association to adopt reasonable rules regarding the size and location of flags and flagpoles, but prevents them from banning displays of the American flag, the Idaho flag, a POW/MIA flag or an official or replica flag of any branch of the U.S. armed forces.
The Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee agreed to introduce a new public records exemption proposed by Sen. Johnson.
He said the legislation was prompted by a recent court ruling that said personal information could not be redacted from public records unless a specific statute authorized the move.
His bill would create a new, blanket exemption that prohibits the release of information regarding someone’s “sex, race, marital status, birth date, home address, personal telephone number, personal email address, Social Security number and driver’s license number.”
The language mirrors an existing exemption for the records of current and former public officials.
Goesling’s bill to temporarily waive proof of residency requirements for the children of military families passed the House unanimously and moved to the Senate.
He noted that military families often don’t arrive at new duty postings until August or September. By that time, it’s too late for them to participate in the lottery system that determines admission to a charter school.
His legislation allows military families to apply for admission and be treated as local residents, regardless of where they lived at the time, so long as they had received transfer orders to Idaho and intended to live in the charter district. Upon arrival, they would have 10 days to provide proof of residency.
Crabtree’s bill expanding the list of crimes for which a teacher’s certification must be revoked passed the Senate Education Committee on a voice vote.
The legislation directs the Idaho Department of Education’s professional standards commission to revoke or deny certification for any teacher who pleads guilty or is found guilty of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, murder, kidnapping, rape or interstate trafficking in prostitution.
Individuals guilty of those crimes are already prohibited from teaching, if the victim was a child. Crabtree’s bill removes the qualification regarding the age of the victim.
“I think we owe it to our kids, our parents and people who go to school to ensure that they have a safe work place,” he said during a 30-minute bill hearing. “We talk a lot about safe schools. This is a chance to do something about it.”
Lisa Colon Durham, the Department of Education’s director of certification and professional standards, noted that the state conducts criminal background checks on all public school employees.
Based on those background checks, she estimated that 10 to 20 certified teachers in Idaho might be affected by this legislation.
“We do have individuals who have (committed) these offenses who are certified,” she said. “Because their license was issued under current law, there’s nothing we could do retroactively. However, if they apply for renewal, I would have to deny (their application).”
Sen. David Lent, R-Idaho Falls, noted that the Legislature is taking strides this session to reverse the idea that every felony carries a life sentence — that people should continue to be punished, long after they’ve served out their prison sentence, by banning them from jobs or from housing.
“This legislation moves us in the opposite direction,” he said.
The bill will now be taken up by the full Senate.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.