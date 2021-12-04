Troy man named to transportation board

Troy farmer Gary Osborn was named Friday to the District 2 position on the Idaho Transportation Board, serving Nez Perce, Latah, Idaho, Lewis and Clearwater counties.
Osborn, 63, replaces Jan Vassar, of Lewiston, who died in October. Vassar served more than 12 years on the state board.
Osborn grows timothy grass hay for export and cereal grains on a family farm that was established in 1917 near Troy. He could not be immediately reached for comment Friday. He has served on the Latah County Soil Conservation Board, the Troy School Board and the local rural fire committee.
In announcing the appointment, Gov. Brad Little thanked all the members of the transportation board for helping to create “an effective, safe transportation system throughout our state. Transportation infrastructure is imperative to our quality of life in Idaho.”
The seven-member board meets once a month to oversee the operations of the Idaho Transportation Department, six times in Boise and six times across the state. The board establishes transportation policy and guides the planning, development and management of the state’s transportation network. Members are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Idaho Senate.
Board members receive $75 a day for each day they are involved in board-related duties and are reimbursed for necessary expenses.
The staff of the transportation department makes recommendations and the board selects projects based on engineering, safety and economic analyses. The board’s goals are to increase the safety and efficiency of how people travel and goods are transported; generate jobs and business revenue; and grow Idaho’s gross domestic product.
Little noted the historic investments in transportation that will save Idahoans’ time on the road and ensure commerce can move quickly.
“I will seek continued investments in transportation to keep up with the pace of growth in our state,” Little said.