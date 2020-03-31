BOVILL — A Troy man was injured in an ATV accident on East Forks Road near Bovill on Saturday evening.
Roy J. Nelson, 29, was traveling westbound on East Forks Road on a red Polaris ATV four-wheeler. Nelson failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and drove off the south shoulder of the roadway down an embankment, the Idaho State Police said in a news release Monday.
Nelson was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, the news release said. Nelson was no longer in the hospital Monday afternoon.
The crash is still under investigation.