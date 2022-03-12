BOISE — The dogs have passed the half-way point by now, running quiet down the cold, white trail.
The lead teams reached the Alaskan Gold Rush town of Ruby March 4, then crossed the Yukon River on their way to Galena. The finish line in Nome is still almost 500 miles away.
The Iditarod sled dog race bills itself as “The Last Great Race” — a paean to hard work, fortitude and the timeless bond between man and dog.
Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, wasn’t expecting to take part in it when she headed to Alaska late last week. But she ended up having the experience of a lifetime.
As a nonprofit consultant in private life, Troy has been working with the Iditarod Trail Committee for the past several years, helping with their communications and fundraising needs. She flew into Anchorage to meet with her clients March 3 and planned to watch the ceremonial start of the race last Saturday.
Iditarod fans pay big bucks for the opportunity to ride the sleds along the 11-mile long ceremonial route. Troy was never willing to pony up the thousands of dollars needed to do that. However, after an illness forced another rider to scratch, she secured a seat on Ryan Redington’s sled at a greatly reduced price.
“I’m so glad I did it,” Troy said.
Redington’s grandfather, Joe Redington Sr., started the Iditarod in 1973, as a way to honor and preserve a traditional means of Alaskan bush travel. This year’s race is the 50th anniversary event.
The dogs are the stars of the show, Troy said. They’re elite athletes, capable of running 10 mph for hours on end, with a team of 12 to 14 needed to pull each sled.
“They eat 10,000 calories a day,” Troy said. “And they’re little. They’re only about the size of coyotes.”
Mushers try to pair dogs with the same bloodline, she said, because they’ll have the same length gait. And they can’t imagine anything better than getting hooked to a sled and going out for a run.
Think of the way pet dogs react when shown their leash and asked if they want to go for a walk. Then magnify that by about 100.
“They lose their minds,” Troy said. “They’re like, ‘Pick me! Pick me! Pick me!’ ”
It takes eight handlers to control the dogs at the start of the race, she said, because they’re so excited. They’re jumping up and down, pulling on the lines, making an incredible racket.
But out on the trail, the barking goes away, the crowd noise diminishes. It’s so quiet you can have conversations with the musher in front of you.
“I’d never been on a sled before Saturday,” Troy said. “The control Ryan had over the dogs was amazing. And he was quiet; he directed them with a little whistle and some quiet commands. Not like me screaming at my beagles.”
The COVID-19 protocols for mushers and their dogs were comparable to what you’d see at the Olympics. Troy had to get tested for COVID-19 three times in two days before they let her through the ropes. And the mushers were in their own little bubble, unable to mingle with fans as they have in the past.
“You don’t want to train for a lifetime and then get sick just before the race,” she said.
The ceremonial route started in downtown Anchorage, then wound through parks and open areas toward the Chugach Mountains, on the west edge of town.
Troy was sitting in the bed of the sled, wrapped up in borrowed snow gear. Her only real concern was leaning the right way on a sharp turn, so the sled didn’t tip over.
Redington may have been more worried about moose, though. Upward of 1,000 moose live within the Anchorage city limits. It also snowed about 10 inches Saturday, making the ceremonial trail an inviting path for the long-legged ungulates.
A bull moose is more than six feet high at the shoulder. They can weigh up to 1,500 pounds and have the attitude to match — particularly when little dogs try to horn in on their trail.
They didn’t see any moose during the run, although Troy saw two earlier that morning at the house where she was staying.
While the dogs may be the stars of the Iditarod, Troy said the spectators and volunteers make the race even more special.
It takes more than 1,500 volunteers to put on the event, doing everything from riding snow machines to create the trail to cooking for the dogs and mushers.
“Veterinarians from all over the world apply to volunteer,” Troy said. “The dogs are checked a week before the race. They get EKG (heart tests). Then they’re checked again the day of the race.”
There are 22 checkpoints along the 1,000-mile route to Nome, where veterinarians are also available to provide any needed care.
Troy, who announced earlier this week that she isn’t running for reelection, said she certainly has “the bug” when it comes to the Iditarod.
She’s not planning to move to Alaska to take up mushing, though.
“I can’t get one dog to do what I want,” she said “They have 14.”
Current standings in the Iditarod can be found online, at iditarod.com/race/2022/standings. As of early Friday afternoon, Ryan Redington was in sixth place, with 47 mushers still in the race.
