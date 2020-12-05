Idaho Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, was named vice chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee on Friday while Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, was named vice chairman of the Senate Education Committee.
The appointments were made during the House and Senate organizational sessions, which precede the 2021 legislative session. They’re effective for the next two years.
Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, who previously served as vice chairman of Senate Finance, was named vice chairman of the Senate Resources and Environment Committee, and Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, retained his post as vice chairman of the House Local Government Committee.
House Appropriations, together with the Senate Finance Committee, makes up the Legislature’s joint budget committee, which is where all budget bills originate and where most spending decisions are made.
Troy has served on the committee for two years. She takes over the vice chairwoman position from Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, who unsuccessfully challenged Rep. Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, this year for the House speaker position.
“It’s kind of bittersweet,” Troy said of the appointment. “We’re friends, and I really appreciate (Horman) and all the hard work she’s done.”
In order to “do justice” to the vice chair position, and to find time to shepherd her usual substantial assortment of bills through the upcoming session, Troy asked that she only get one other committee assignment, rather than two.
“I already have a lot of legislation prepared (for the 2021 session),” she said.
Crabtree will remain on the budget committee for another two years as well. Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, also received one of the coveted seats.
The House and Senate spent much of the day Thursday and Friday hammering out the committee chairmanship assignments, as well as committee memberships.
Seniority is a factor in the process, particularly on the Senate side, but staying in leaderships’ good graces is also important. For example, Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, lost her chairmanship of the House Agricultural Affairs Committee after challenging Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, for his leadership seat.
Other than Troy, all other north central Idaho lawmakers received three committee assignments. The list includes:
5th Legislative District
Sen. David Nelson — Senate Education, Agricultural Affairs and Transportation.
Rep. Caroline Troy — Vice chair, House Appropriations; House Judiciary and Rules
Rep. Brandon Mitchell — House Business, Health and Welfare and Transportation
6th Legislative District
Sen. Dan Johnson — Vice chair, Senate Resources and Environment; Senate Agricultural Affairs and Education
Rep. Mike Kingsley — Vice chair, House Local Government; House Commerce and Human Resources, and Health and Welfare
Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger — House Agricultural Affairs, Commerce and Human Resources, and Revenue and Taxation
7th Legislative District
Sen. Carl Crabtree — Vice chair, Senate Education; Senate Finance and Transportation
Rep. Priscilla Giddings — House Agricultural Affairs, Appropriations and Commerce and Human Resources
Rep. Charlie Shepherd — House Business, Education and Transportation
Having all three north central Idaho senators serving on Senate Education should “provide a powerful voice on education in our region,” Nelson said. “We’re all committed to our schools and to higher education.”
Crabtree agreed, saying “we’ll do our best to provide a reasonable direction for education in the state.”
The 2021 legislative session will begin Jan. 11.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.