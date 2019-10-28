The presence of steelhead in Bear Creek helped bring in much-needed funding that led to the replacement of a troubled bridge near Peck.
The Nez Perce County Road Department and a contracted crane crew started the installation of the new span Friday, and work is expected to continue for the next few days.
Bear Creek crosses Big Canyon Road, just a few hundred feet upstream of its confluence with Big Canyon Creek, a tributary to the Clearwater River. For years, springtime floodwater has washed gravel and other rock down the creek with a steep gradient. The gravel piled up in front of and below the bridge.
“Every year whenever there is water coming down it’s been filling up with rock and gravel and it gets higher and higher,” Nez Perce County Commissioner Don Beck said. “It’s only got 2 feet of clearance.”
The bridge has been a problem for years. During the massive floods of 1996, water spilled out of the creek bed and flooded the town, Peck Mayor Nancy Greene said. Since then, the threat of flood has been ever-present during spring runoff and county road crews have worked annually to remove the piled up debris.
Greene said Peck residents are happy to have a new span.
“They are so glad to see a bridge is going in that is going to be higher so when we have spring runoff it’s not going to back up and flood town,” she said. “We would watch the bridge early to late spring when Bear Creek would really be running and free board under the bridge would get narrower and narrower. It would back up and go to lower areas. It didn’t flood bad like 1996, but we knew it could.”
The work included removal of the accumulated gravel to restore the creek’s channel. Beck said the new bridge will have about 5 feet of clearance.
The work was made possible in part by a grant that came through the Idaho Office of Species Conservation via the Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund.
“They were looking at this project to see if qualified for any grants and, lo and behold, they saw some steelhead smolts in the water that was pooled up there,” Beck said. “The tribe did some research and found there was some fish trying to get up this thing, so we qualified for the governor’s conservation funding.”
The county and the Idaho Department of Water Resources also contributed money the project.
David Johnson, director of the tribe’s Department of Fisheries Resources Management, said the stream was surveyed in 2006 and steelhead were found in the first few miles.
“We did find juveniles in the first 3 to 5 kilometers and then problems with lots of substrate deposition so this project hopefully helps alleviate some of that,” he said.
