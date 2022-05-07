Even though his campaign for the U.S. Senate is a longshot, Scott Trotter, of Lewiston, believes voters are tired of the way the government is currently running and willing to take a chance on a newcomer.
Trotter, 55, is running in a field of five Republican candidates for the seat currently held by Sen. Mike Crapo. Besides the five Republican candidates, one independent and two Democratic candidates also are vying for the position. Trotter has never held elective office before.
The primary elections will be decided May 17 and the general election is Nov. 8.
Trotter said the idea of tossing his hat into the ring against Crapo crystallized in a moment of inspiration last summer.
“I just was working one day last summer and I felt, with the state of the nation, the way we are going, I couldn’t just sit there and make my banners in my little town anymore without stepping out and having an impact,” Trotter said.
“I felt like it was a moment where I could move forward and bring hope to Americans and to Idahoans and be an encouragement.”
He and his wife, Tracy, own Image Design Center in Lewiston. The couple has a 13-year-old daughter, Emma.
Trotter filed for the primary election in October — months before the other candidates — and started right away on his campaign.
He has visited all 44 counties in the state and attended 29 of 31 Lincoln Day Republican committee celebrations held in February, giving speeches, putting out campaign signs and literature and getting acquainted with local voters.
In one such Lincoln Day event at Idaho Falls that was attended by about 700 people, the organizers of the event held a sampling straw poll to ask who the attendees would vote for in various state offices if the election had been held at that time.
“When the U.S. Senate came up, we all voted and I won the straw poll with 76% to Crapo’s 21%,” Trotter said.
“So there’s things happening with people getting the word out and people standing behind me,” he said. “I’ve just done it by getting out in front of people and I’ve been all over the entire state.
“It’s unbelievable, actually, that this thing is happening. I think people are ready for a change.”
If this is truly Trotter’s moment, it would be a David versus Goliath contest — at least judging by the sizes of the candidates’ war chests.
According to the Federal Elections Commission, Crapo has total campaign receipts of $5.7 million, with $5.9 million cash on hand. Trotter’s stash is $9,550 in receipts and $3,382.41 cash on hand.
But he is not discouraged.
“I just have an ability to connect people,” Trotter said. “And I also like to serve people and help meet needs, and in the government realm, there’s a big disconnect. I feel like the government’s going one way and we the people are wondering, ‘Where are you going? It’s not what we want.’ ”
On the practical side, Trotter said he knows how to run a business and take care of his customers. He balances his budget and believes, “if I can do that in my little sign shop here in Lewiston, I think the federal government should be able to manage better.
“I’m going to be here for the people and I think people have responded to that. I’ve just stepped out in my little slot in time to make a difference, so I’m going for it.”
Anyone wishing for more information about Trotter may check out his website at scotttrotterforussenate.com.
