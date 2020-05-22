Idaho State Police troopers are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a motorcycle crash May 9 south of Juliaetta that left a 51-year-old Pullman man hospitalized with serious injuries, according to an ISP news release.
Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash at 5:07 p.m. on State Highway 3, the release said. They found the driver of a motorcycle was traveling south when he left the roadway. The motorcycle went into a ditch and the driver, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle.
The man remains hospitalized in Lewiston.
Anyone who may have information on what led to the crash is asked to contact the ISP District 2 office in Lewiston at (208) 750-9300.