l We use the adjective “minuscule” to describe something very tiny. Originally, “minuscule,” which means “somewhat smaller,” was coined to refer to lowercase letters. It distinguished those somewhat smaller letters from “majuscule” — “somewhat bigger” — letters, which we know as uppercase or capital letters today.
l How would the year 2021 be written in Roman numerals?
A) LXVI
B) IXXMM
C) MMXXI
D) MCMXI
Previous answer: Retsina is a type of wine traditionally produced in Greece.
