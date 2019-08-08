The hottest weather of 2019 roasted the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on Wednesday, with the temperature topping out at 104 degrees at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.
It was the third consecutive day of triple digits at the airport, and it’s the fourth such day this summer.
The thermometer hit 100 at 1:15 p.m. and stayed in triple digits for four hours, according to the National Weather Service’s website. The high of 104 was shy of the day’s record high of 107, which came in 2012.
The hottest spot in Idaho on Wednesday was Orofino, which registered a high of 106.
Temperatures in the valley are expected to cool off the next few days, with rain and thunderstorms predicted.