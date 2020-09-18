In one way of looking at it, Narcisse Desautel has been living on borrowed time his entire life.
“I was born a preemie — seven-and-a-half-month preemie — on a farm with my mother alone, and they did not think I was going to live,” he said. “I sure fooled them, didn’t I?”
He sure did. Narcisse, who also goes by “Nars” and “Frenchy,” turns 100 years old today. He, his family and some friends plan to celebrate his long life Saturday afternoon during a mask-required party at the Orchid Room at Morgan’s Alley in Lewiston.
During that life, Desautel held a variety of jobs, went to war, was twice married, had nine children, moved from the Midwest to the Pacific Northwest, witnessed some weird and wondrous things and generally had a good time. By the way, the good times are still rolling.
“I can’t complain,” he said at his Lewiston Orchards home. “Still kicking — that is one of my favorite sayings. I know what they do with you when you quit kicking.”
Here’s a quick recap of the past century, according to Frenchy.
He was born near Brooks, Minn. — a town he outlived.
“Nobody left there,” he quipped.
He married his first wife, Martha, at 20, moved to Bemidji, Minn., and started a family. He spent a year in the Army during World War II, stationed at Manila in the Philippines. He saw some bad stuff but had a safe job in a baggage depot.
After the war, he returned to Minnesota and got a job selling fruit and vegetables for Gamble-Robinson.
“I got to be the second top salesman in the country, selling groceries and fruit, and I thought I was so good I was going to go into the wholesale business.”
That venture didn’t go so well.
“I did very good the first year, poor the second year, and the third year, I went broke,” he said.
He soon met his second wife, Kathleen, and moved to Lewiston in the spring of 1957.
“We had to get away from Minnesota. Ice, snow and ex-wife trouble — you name it.”
They arrived in Lewiston in early May and Nars got a job at the Potlatch sawmill on the 19th of that month.
“I worked there for 25 and a half years, all kinds of labor,” he said.
He retired at 62 in 1982. A few years later, he and Kathleen, who retired after 19 years as a school bus driver, became hosts at the Washington Creek Capground on the Clearwater National Forest. In 1994, the couple took jobs at the forest’s Kelly Forks Work Center at the mouth of Kelly Creek. Kathleen worked in the office and Nars was a maintenance man.
“I stayed there for 14 years. I quit there when I was 87 years old,” he said.
The couple traveled during the winters, often to Yuma, Ariz., and made excursions from there.
“We went to see the Rose Parade one day, that kind of stuff,” he said.
Kathleen died in 2001. Nars had his own brush with death a few years ago. He was riding home from a medical check up when he got a phone call from his doctor and was told he needed to immediately go to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
“You are a time bomb,” his doctor told him.
He had a pacemaker installed that night in an emergency surgery.
“By 8 o’clock, I was back in my room smiling,” he said. “A new man. Within four or five days, I put my cane away.”
These days he enjoys watching the Mariners and Seahawks on television, riding his scooter, telling stories, and bragging about his descendants which include 19 grandkids, 25 great-grandkids and two great-great-grandkids.
“That’s quite a bunch, ain’t it?” he said.
You live long enough, you see some strange things. In the summer of 1957, Nars spied a UFO hovering above the Lewiston Hill.
“It was cigar-shaped and tapered at both ends. It was longer than 20 vehicles up there and it was above the hill maybe a couple of hundred feet,” he said. “I hollered to Kay to come out, and she came out and saw it. I hollered at the neighbor to come out, and he came out and saw it. I said, ‘Kay, call the Tribune or the police department so they can get a picture,’ and poof, it was gone.”
Back in Minnesota, circa 1953, Nars was driving his Hudson Hornet between Big Falls and Little Fork when he was passed by a new Mercury. He normally drove about 70 mph but got behind the faster vehicle and was doing 112 when a deer jumped into the road. He hit and killed it.
“These guys (witnesses) said, ‘I saw something fly out of the back of that deer,’ and it was a baby deer.”
When the game warden came to salvage the mother, he found it had two more unborn fawns.
“Wow,” he said. “They stuffed them in a glass cage, triplets.”
Nars attributes his long life to healthy eating and good humor.
“That is another thing good for health — laugh,” he said. “I had a lot of fun in my life.”
