A person floats in the Snake River under the Southway Bridge as the setting sun creates a starburst effect on the water. The river-goer was waiting for the boat in front of them to take off so they could surf on its wake. The high temperature in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley topped out at 100 degrees Monday for the first time this summer. The extended weather forecast can be found on Page 6A.
August Frank/Tribune
Zach Lewandowski, of Clarkston casts out onto the Snake River as a person on a jet ski passes by on the other side on Monday south of Asotin.
A person floats in the Snake River south of Asotin on Monday.
Lewiston’s temperature reached triple digits Monday for the first time this summer, with the official reading measured at 100 degrees at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.
It is likely the start of a string of 100-degree days, with the National Weather Service predicting triple digits each of the next five days. An “excessive heat watch” is in effect for eastern Washington and parts of northern Idaho. In Lewiston, the temperatures are expected to reach 103 today, 105 on Wednesday, 106 on Thursday, 107 on Friday and 102 on Saturday. The high on Sunday is predicted at 99.
The Palouse is expected to be near triple digits this week, with the NWS forecasting a high of 94 today, 96 on Wednesday, 99 on Thursday, 98 on Friday, 93 on Saturday and 90 on Sunday.
“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the National Weather Service warned.
Heat will initially build through low-lying areas, including the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, and then spread throughout the Inland Northwest.
Temperatures are expected to peak Thursday or Friday. However, the agency said there’s “some uncertainty when the heatwave will break down,” so the extreme temperatures could continue into next week.
Low temperatures in Lewiston are expected to be in the upper 60s Monday night and in the 70s for the remainder of the week.
Temperatures in Lewiston had hit 99 degrees four times this summer before Monday’s triple-digit breakthrough.
This is the latest Lewiston has waited for triple digits since 2020, when the first 100-degree day came July 27. That was the latest arrival of triple-digit temperatures since 2011, when the heat waited to arrive until Aug. 26.
As announced last week by Nez Perce County Emergency Management, designated cooling shelters are available at the Lewiston Community Center and Lewiston City Library “for those struggling to beat the heat.”
The community center, at 1424 Main St., is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday while the library, at 411 D St., is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The city of Pullman is encouraging residents and businesses to conserve water by making small changes to outdoor irrigation plans to help reduce the aquifer’s decline.
The city recommends irrigating landscape when evaporation is at its lowest during late evenings, overnight and early mornings, which is from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.; watering every other day or less; and reduce the amount of time spent watering. Odd addresses should water on odd days of the month and even addresses should water on even days of the month.