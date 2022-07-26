Lewiston’s temperature reached triple digits Monday for the first time this summer, with the official reading measured at 100 degrees at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.

It is likely the start of a string of 100-degree days, with the National Weather Service predicting triple digits each of the next five days. An “excessive heat watch” is in effect for eastern Washington and parts of northern Idaho. In Lewiston, the temperatures are expected to reach 103 today, 105 on Wednesday, 106 on Thursday, 107 on Friday and 102 on Saturday. The high on Sunday is predicted at 99.

