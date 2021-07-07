Lewiston’s temperature hit triple digits for the 11th consecutive day Tuesday, matching the all-time record streak that has been recorded three times prior.
The current streak began June 26 and could end today without breaking the record because the forecast calls for a high of 99, said Mark Turner, observing program leader for the National Weather Service of Spokane. Lewiston also tied its hottest July 6 record with a 104-degree high Tuesday.
It was 103 on June 26 and 107 on June 27 before the temperature rose to 112, 115 and 113 the following three days, almost breaking Lewiston’s hottest day record of 117 in 1939. The temperature dropped to 101 on Thursday and stayed in the low 100s for the rest of the current streak.
It was 100 on Friday, 101 on Saturday and Sunday, 100 on Monday and 104 on Tuesday.
Turner said Lewiston’s average temperature in June was 9.3 degrees higher than normal. So far in July, the average temperature is 12.9 degrees higher than normal.
“We’ve had this strong ridge of high pressure, think of it like a big strong block, right over the top of us,” he said. “It’s going to take something just as big to come along and pull it out of the way.”
It would take a big low-pressure system, like a large storm, to move into the area from the Pacific or Canada to counteract the high-pressure system Idaho and eastern Washington are under, he said.
There have been thunderstorms in the area, but they have been dry, Turner said. More thunderstorms are expected today, but they will likely only have very small pockets of rainfall.
“(Today) is going to be kind of a hazy day with the smoke and ... some thunderstorms,” he said. “So it’s going to be a little messier weather than we’ve seen with just the clear blue sky and hot temperatures.”
There has not been any measurable amounts of rain in July so far. The last measurable precipitation in the area was 0.24 inches on June 15. The area is still under an extreme drought, he said.
Instead of bringing rainfall, the thunderstorms pose a fire hazard. Turner said there is a red flag warning in effect for the panhandle of Idaho and almost all of eastern Washington.
Before this year, the most recent occurrence of 11 straight days of triple-digit temperatures in Lewiston was from Aug. 10-20 in 1967, he said. The temperatures were much lower as the highest temperature for that streak was 105.
The average temperature during the 1967 streak was 3.9 degrees higher than normal, Turner said.
He said the first two record streaks ended Aug. 24, 1897, and July 23, 1938, respectively.
If the record streak is broken today, the National Weather Service of Spokane will issue a public information statement on its website and across its social media platforms, Turner said.
