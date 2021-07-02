The high temperature in Lewiston hit 101 degrees Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane, marking the sixth straight day the town has seen triple digits.
It was a bit less scorching, following high temperatures of 113 Wednesday, 115 Tuesday, 112 Monday and 107 Sunday. Those highs all broke or matched daily temperature records, but Thursday’s high didn’t break the July 1 record, which is 107, set in 2013.
Triple-digit temperatures are expected to persist through at least Sunday, according to the NWS.
Lewiston’s record for consecutive triple-digit days is 11, set on three occasions, in 1967, 1938 and 1897.
Several more entities are considering or enacting fireworks bans because of the extreme heat and drought conditions.
Lewis County and the town of Elk River announced fireworks bans for this Fourth of July, joining Asotin County, the city of Asotin, Lewiston, Nez Perce County and other areas in the region that invoked bans earlier in the week.
The Pullman City Council is conducting an emergency meeting to discuss fireworks today, along with the Clearwater County Commission.
Moscow officials announced Thursday they aren’t banning fireworks.
“After many conversations over the past several days with Moscow Fire Chief, Brian Nickerson, Idaho Department of Lands, Moscow police, and other stakeholders, the current position within the city of Moscow regarding fireworks is that we have not reached the level of risk requiring a ban on the personal use of the non-aerial fireworks that are permissible under Idaho Code, and to focus on education and encouragement to be a responsible citizen and utilize safe practices,” according to a Moscow news release.
Aerial fireworks are illegal in the state of Idaho, and create the biggest risk for fire. Use of illegal fireworks is a misdemeanor and punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and up to six months in jail. Altering fireworks is an infraction and punishable by a fine of $100.
According to Moscow officials, parents or guardians of a minor will be liable for damages caused by the use of fireworks by their minor. Damage to persons or property resulting from the use of any fireworks can result in financial restitution, fines, and other civil lawsuits and criminal prosecution.
“Do not be negligent, know the law, and follow safe practices when utilizing fireworks,” officials said Thursday.
With fire danger increasing ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz has signed an order issuing a statewide burn ban on all forest lands under the Washington State Department of Natural Resources’ fire protection.
Effective today, the order bans outdoor burning, campfires, the use of charcoal briquettes and prescribed burns on all forest lands within DNR’s fire protection through Sept. 30, 2021. This date may be extended or shortened depending on fire conditions.
This order supersedes all other burn bans currently in effect on forest lands within the state of Washington under the Department of Natural Resources’ fire protection.
“The record-breaking temperatures we saw last weekend have left our state bone dry,” Franz said in a news release, “and the risks from fireworks and other holiday activities make the situation even more precarious. I am asking everyone in Washington to do their part to protect our firefighters and our communities this summer. Please do not start a fire outside, and please do not set off your own fireworks this weekend.”
Avista announced Thursday that it wasn’t planning any “protective outages” in Lewiston — which had been done earlier in the week — thanks to “ongoing electricity conservation by customers, grid modifications and shifting of electric load.” The power company continued to urge customers to be mindful of their electricity use and conserve power from 1-8 p.m., at least through today.
