Triple-digit hot streak reaches double digits

The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley’s streak of 100-plus-degree days hit double digits Monday.
The official high temperature, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane, was 100 degrees at 4:56 p.m. at the meteorological station at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.
The all-time high for July 5 is 105, set in 2007.
Today’s forecast is for another sunny and hot day with a peak of 104 degrees. If that happens, it would equal the historical record, set in 1968.
Should the mercury hit 100 again today, it would be Lewiston’s 11th consecutive triple-digit day, equaling a mark set three times before, in 1897, 1939 and 1967.
Either way, officials encourage people to stay hydrated and out of the sun as the day wears on.