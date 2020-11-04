All three incumbents in Washington’s 9th Legislative District essentially wrapped up their reelection campaigns Tuesday, racking up substantial leads in the initial election night vote count.
Although an estimated 3,000 mail-in ballots remain to be counted in the coming days, none of the races are particularly close.
Longtime Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, received 34,984 votes Tuesday, or 66.2 percent, compared to 17,623 votes, or 33.4 percent, for his opponent, Democrat Jenn Goulet. There were also 231 write-in votes, or 0.4 percent, of the total.
Schoesler currently serves as Senate Republican leader. He was first elected to the Senate in 2004, and previously served 12 years in the Washington House.
Goulet dropped out of the race in September, after she accepted an out-of-state job. That was after the withdrawal deadline, so her name remained on the ballot.
The 9th District includes Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties, as well as Adams County and portions of Spokane and Franklin counties.
Three-term incumbent Rep. Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy, also effectively wrapped up her bid for another two years in Olympia. She received 75.5 percent of the election night ballots, or 38,852 votes, compared to 23.4 percent, or 12,061 votes, for her challenger, Libertarian Party representative Brett Borden.
In the 9th Legislative District House Position 2 race, incumbent Rep. Joe Schmick, R-Colfax, was unopposed in his bid for a seventh term in office.
The Whitman County Elections Office estimates 3,000 mail-in ballots remain to be counted. The next count is scheduled to take place Thursday evening.
The election results won’t be officially certified at the county level until Nov. 24. Overall results will be certified by the Washington Secretary of State’s Office on Dec. 3.
