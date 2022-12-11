For Glen Ellis, wildfires burning in the temperate rainforest that surround Neah Bay Washington are an undeniable example of climate change.
“A place I live — that gets 130 inches of rain a year — had forest fires,” he said. “We had three last month and that just speaks to how dry this year was.”
Ellis is a member of the Makah Tribe that has called the tip of the Olympic Peninsula home for many thousands of years. Now they are moving. Not far — feet instead of miles. The tribe is slowly relocating its critical infrastructure and the homes of many tribal members that sit along the coast to higher ground in an effort to buttress against other effects of climate change — rising sea levels and the danger of tsunamis and extreme storms.
Ellis is a member of the Makah Tribal Council and attended a Renewable Energy Conference hosted by the Nez Perce Tribe at its Clearwater River Casino last week. He wanted to learn more about the Nez Perce Tribe’s blossoming energy program and hear from officials with the U.S. Department of Energy about renewable energy funding and other resources available to tribal governments. He said a key to his tribe’s effort to become resilient to climate change is producing its own energy.
“Renewable is pretty much the only way we are going to do it in a successful and resilient manner.”
When other communities on the Peninsula lose power because of extreme weather, they generally are back online in a day. Ellis said Neah Bay can be dark for a week or more as utility linemen work their way to the remote reservation.
“We need renewables to kind of be on our own for however long that takes,” he said. “Sovereign energy is the term a lot of people are using. That is what we are aiming for, to be our own producers, our own consumers. How we get there though, it’s tough.”
The conference, held Thursday and Friday, featured a tour of Nimiipuu Energy, a tribe-to-tribe energy cooperative envisioned by the Nez Perce. The tribe has installed nearly 800 solar panels at Lapwai, complimented by Tesla battery packs to store some of the power. The work was done by tribal members in partnership with the company RevoluSun. Tribal members have been trained as installers and Nimiipuu Energy offers services such as solar site assessment, design and financing.
For now, the electricity is primarily being used by the tribe. But Shannon Wheeler, vice chairperson of the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee, hopes to build a cooperative of tribes across the region. Together they would produce and store enough solar power to become a supplier to the grid. He said the conference was a chance to spread the vision, as well as lend a hand to other tribes.
“A lot of tribes in the Pacific Northwest are considering energy but they are not actually there yet. This is just a way for us to nudge them and say ‘hey, look at all we have going on here,’ ” he said. “We would like to give our playbook up to other tribes. We have done assessment, we have done siting, we have done the workforce development, we’ve got design, installation, electrical engineering, monitoring and financing.”
Recent legislation like the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill and the Inflation Reduction Act are loaded with programs aimed at helping to develop renewable energy projects. David Conrad, deputy director of the Department of Energy’s Office of Indian Energy Policy and Programs, called the Inflation Reduction Act “a game changer regarding funds available directly to tribes and puts them in the driver’s seat in terms of capital which is significantly new.”
Jigar Shah and Matt Ferguson, of DEO’s Loan Program Office, spoke about the many resources available to tribes including billions of dollars in tax credits and loan guarantees.
“There is just a lot that is available,” said Shah
But the amount of energy development the new laws are expected to spawn across the country also pose challenges to tribes. Solar and wind companies frequently look to rural areas to site projects. Graysen Squeochs of the Yakama Nation’s Department of Natural Resources said there are 44 solar and 8 wind projects proposed on about 56,000 acres within the tribe’s traditional homeland in south central Washington.
The tribe is having a hard time reviewing all of the projects so that it can ensure they are not damaging cultural resources or fish, wildlife or plants important to its members. Tribes have often been left out of the discussion about where and how to develop both public and private energy infrastructure.
“This is no different than previous efforts that occurred with dams and with wind farms and the next thing will be solar development,” said Squeochs.
Conrad’s office has funding available to help tribes assess and consult on energy development programs.
The Yakama Nation, other tribes, conservation groups and academics are urging the adoption of least conflict siting — a movement that looks to put new energy developments in areas they will cause the least harm to ecosystems, tribal treaty rights and cultural resources. For many, that means looking first at utilizing sites that have already been developed.
To that end, the Yakama Nation is looking at the possibility of placing solar panels above irrigation canals that criss cross its reservation. Squeochs said a 10-mile long, 80-foot wide stretch of canal could be covered by a 120-acre, 12 megawatt solar farm.
“It’s solar that is being developed on already disturbed ground. The canals make it such that other practices can’t be done on it. We are not utilizing any prime farmland. We are utilizing (water) conveyance infrastructure.”
Wheeler said becoming a power producer will not only help the Nez Perce fight climate change and provide jobs for tribal members but also aid in its fight to save salmon and steelhead. The tribe supports breaching the four lower Snake River dams. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Sen. Patty Murray recently said in a report they published on the topic that they won’t support breaching until the services the dams provide, including power production, are replaced.
“That is really what we are looking at,” said Wheeler. “Keeping that moving so it isn’t just a report that sits on the shelf. There are actionable items in that report, we just want to start them up and not let them sit.”
