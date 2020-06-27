The Nez Perce Tribe announced Friday that it has appointed Jesse Leighton as an interim replacement for former Executive Director Rebecca Miles, who was fired earlier this month for unspecified reasons.
Leighton served as the tribe’s executive director for almost two years in 2007 and 2008, experience that led him to be well-versed in the requirements and needs of the position, according to a news release from the tribe.
“We believe that Mr. Leighton is the perfect person to assist the Tribe as we move in a new direction,” Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee Chairman Shannon Wheeler said in the news release. “During this time, we will be evaluating our organizational structure, and making the appropriate decisions to ensure we are as effective and efficient as possible in providing the best service we can to the tribal membership.”
Miles won election to the executive committee in 2004 and became the tribe’s first chairwoman a year later. She served as the executive director since 2009. At the time of her dismissal, she speculated that a whistleblower complaint she filed about an unspecified abuse of power may have played a role.
Leighton is a graduate of Lapwai High School and has a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Idaho and a master’s degree in business administration from Gonzaga University. The bulk of his career has been in consulting and working on architecture projects with tribes throughout the West.
The executive director manages the intergovernmental affairs of the Nez Perce Tribe. The work includes the protection and management of treaty resources, providing educational services and delivering services to those in need.