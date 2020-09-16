The Nez Perce Tribe is rescheduling its Fall General Council to Oct. 15-17 at the Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center in Lapwai, but the new date could change based on the regional COVID-19 situation.
The Fall General Council is normally set to occur on the last full weekend of September, but it was postponed because of restrictions on large gatherings implemented by the tribe in response to the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, spokeswoman Kayeloni Scott said.
The General Council Committee made the change in an effort to keep everyone healthy and safe, especially the elderly and those vulnerable to the disease. General Council leadership met with the tribe’s Emergency Operations Command and Nimiipuu Health for recommendations on how to best conduct the General Council meetings in a safe manner this fall, Scott said.
Protocols for the General Council meeting include face mask requirements for all in attendance; social distancing is encouraged and markers will be in place to help facilitate it; households may sit together, but must be 6 feet away from other households; hugging and shaking hands are discouraged; all food will be prepackaged, bottle beverages will be available, coffee and fountain soda served by attendants only, prepackaged creamer, sugar and sweetener will be provided; hand sanitizer and tissue will be available; stands and tables will be sanitized before and after the meeting; microphone will be sanitized after each use; and all handouts will be placed in bags for pick up.