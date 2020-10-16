The casinos operated by the Nez Perce Tribe’s Enterprises division continue to be plagued by computer problems that have left them shuttered for more than a week.
Both the Clearwater River Casino east of Lewiston and the It’se Ye-Ye Casino at Kamiah have been closed since Oct. 8. At that time, tribal spokeswoman Kayeloni Scott said the gaming facilities were “experiencing a major computer systems disruption” and that officials were working diligently to resolve them.
Scott said the status of the casinos had not changed by Thursday afternoon and no updates were available.
The disruption does not affect the Nez Perce Express convenience store adjacent to the Clearwater River Casino, Nimiipuu Health or the Nez Perce Tribe Government Offices.