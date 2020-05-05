Nez Perce County was the only county in the region that reported any change in the number of COVID-19 cases from the weekend, according to Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
Fourteen new confirmed cases were reported Monday, making 65 total confirmed cases since March 13. The new cases include 10 females and four males with two in the 0-to-9 age group; four in the 10-to-19 age group, two in the 20-to-29 age group; one in the 30-to-39 age group; two in the 40-to-49 age group; one in the 50-to-59 age group; and two in the 70-to-79 age group.
No deaths were reported.
Tara Macke of the health department said the new cases include 12 newly confirmed cases from the Nimiipuu Health clinic over the weekend.
According to a news release from Nimiipuu Health on Monday, it is believed that all 12 positive cases of COVID-19 are related and there is no implication of community spread. Nimiipuu Health staff have developed testing protocols and will be testing only those people who have symptoms, the news release said.
“There are circles of exposure,” said R. Kim Hartwig, medical director of Nimiipuu Health. “If you think of a pebble dropping into a pond, the pebble creates a series of waves and the wave ring closest to the pebble is the highest risk of people whom we are testing. If one of those people in the first ring tests positive, each of them create their own ring of contacts. You now have the appearance of a pond with sprinkling rain falling onto it.”
The Washington State Department of Health reported no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday in Whitman, Garfield or Asotin counties. Whitman stands at 16 confirmed cases and no deaths; Garfield has no reported cases; and Asotin stands at 18 confirmed cases and two deaths.
Whitman County was not eligible for the phase 2 waiver, according to Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan, which required no positive COVID-19 test for the previous three weeks. Whitman County’s last positive COVID-19 test was April 22.
A news release from the Whitman County health department Monday said that 14 of the 16 positive patients have recovered and the final two are isolating at home.
There have been 15,462 confirmed cases in Washington and 841 deaths, or 5.4 percent. There have been 216,320 total tests given with 7.1 percent positive.
The Nez Perce Talmaks Association Board that oversees the annual two-week encampment near Mason Butte on the Camas Prairie announced Monday that the camp will be postponed this year because of the coronavirus. This would have been the 123rd annual meeting and has drawn hundreds of participants from throughout the West. The encampment has been a focal point for the Nez Perce Presbyterian churches located on the reservation since 1897. The Talmaks Association will instead focus on the infrastructure needs of the camp to ensure it is ready for the next event, scheduled in 2021.
