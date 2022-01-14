LAPWAI — Multiple law enforcement agencies issued a search warrant on a Lolo Street residence in Lapwai on Thursday morning, but no information on arrests was released.
A Facebook post by the Nez Perce Tribe said the raid happened at about 6 a.m. and included the use of flash-bang grenades that stun and distract subjects so officers can more safely apprehend them. Residents at the home exited peacefully, and the situation ended without any altercations or injuries, according to the post.
Officers are continuing their investigation, and several offices surrounding the residence and a portion of Lolo Street remained closed Thursday to limit traffic and any obstructions to the investigation. There was no imminent danger to the public, according to the post.
Tribal police did not respond to an email requesting more information.