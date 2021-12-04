Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
LAPWAI — This summer’s return of cultural artifacts significant to the Nez Perce Tribe was followed up late last month with a monetary gesture.
At a Nov. 23 ceremony, the Ohio History Connection returned $608,100 to the tribe that it raised in 1996 to purchase the collection of 21 artifacts.
“This summer we diligently sought to learn as much as possible, and to process what this means to our organization,” said Burt Logan, OHC executive director and CEO. “If the Wetxuuwíitin Collection was in the possession of the Ohio History Connection today, we would freely return these items to their rightful home. With this clear conclusion, our board of trustees voted at its September 2021 meeting to return $608,100 to the tribe.”
The tribe formally accepted the return of the money during its Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee meeting.
“We are pleased to see this wrong, corrected,” said Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee Chairman Samuel Penny. “To this day there seems to be a common misunderstanding of the significance of items such as those in the Wetxuuwíitin Collection. To us these are not pieces of art or decor, they are pieces of us and they retain the spirits of our ancestors. These items are priceless, though we did not agree with having to purchase these items back in 1996, we knew at that time we had to bring them home regardless of the cost. These healing steps — bringing the items home, providing a fitting name and now reimbursement — give our people hope and build on that connection that’s been missing for far too long.”
On June 25, the tribe celebrated the 25th anniversary of the return of a collection of 21 Nez Perce artifacts crafted by Nez Perce men and women in the 1800s. This collection, formerly referred to as the Spalding-Allen collection, was also given the Nez Perce name Wetxuuwíitin at the celebration. According to a tribe news release, the name means “Returned home after a period of captivity” and was another important step to help shed the colonial legacy surrounding the history of these items and reclaim this important part of Nez Perce culture.
Red Cross donates to the Pine Creek rebuilding effort
SPOKANE — The American Red Cross is providing $750,000 to help Malden and Pine Creek area restoration efforts.
The 2020 Labor Day wildfires scorched thousands of acres and destroyed homes in Whitman and Okanogan counties.
The American Red Cross donated $1.2 million in recovery grants to support community-based recovery efforts focused on meeting the needs of individuals affected by the wildfires.
In Whitman County, the Pine Creek Community Restoration group, through the Innovia Foundation, receives a grant of $750,000. In Okanogan County, the Carlton Complex Long Term Recovery group receives up to $500,000 in grant funding.
Through their efforts, funding can be maximized, coordinated and jointly focused on the greatest needs, according to a spokesperson.
“The American Red Cross is proud to partner with the Carlton Complex and Pine Creek Recovery groups to support community recovery from the devastating wildfires of 2020,” said Alex Dieffenbach, Northwest Region CEO. “This investment will help put some of the families displaced back into homes of their own.”
Waitsburg city administrator temporarily contracting with Dayton
WAITSBURG — Over the past month, Waitsburg City Administrator Randy Hinchliffe has been helping the city of Dayton with budgetary tasks, filling gaps left after former Administrator Trina Cole was dismissed from her position.
Hinchliffe said that he had approached Dayton’s mayor, Zac Weatherford, shortly after three employees were fired abruptly in June. He offered to help the city to bridge administrative gaps.
“I reached out to Zac (Weatherford) and said, ‘Hey, if you need anything, just let me know. I’m happy to help you guys out,’ “ Hinchliffe said. “A couple of months went by, they weren’t having any luck getting anybody, and then it was budget season.”
The temporary contract with Dayton is not the first time Hinchliffe had offered help to a neighboring city. In October, he spent roughly one week assisting the city of Prescott in getting its new administrator up to speed.
Throughout November, Hinchliffe said, he spent approximately 30 hours helping the city of Dayton build and lay out the proposed 2022 budget, reconcile bank statements and other financial statements for the 2021 year, and help get proper budget-related software ready.
The Dayton City Council passed Resolution 1482 at their regular meeting on Nov. 10, which authorized the temporary contract for $40 per hour. Hinchliffe said there is no limit to the number of hours he can work for Dayton and that the bulk of his work has been done remotely. His position as city administrator for Waitsburg is based on 35 hours per week.
“I’m just trying to help them get through the year,” Hinchliffe said.
Hinchliffe shared that Deb Hays, the interim-city administrator, has been great to work with.
“She didn’t do that side of the job over there and didn’t quite understand the budget process, the hearing process, the property taxes and all of that,” he said. “I have been walking her through that, because there are a bunch of standard forms you have to fill out for the county.”
