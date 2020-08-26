The Nez Perce Tribe issued an air quality advisory for its reservation in north central Idaho on Tuesday because of smoke from faraway wildfires.
Air quality monitors at several locations on and off the reservation Tuesday evening, including at Lewiston, Clarkston, Kamiah and Grangeville, dropped into the range considered unhealthy for those in sensitive groups. Air quality at Nezperce in Lewis County had reached the unhealthy category.
Most of the smoke is coming from massive wildfires in California. The two largest fires burning in the region continue to be the 2,500-acre Schissler Fire near Red River Hot Springs and the 220-acre Rattlesnake Fire burning 20 miles south of Pomeroy in the Wenaha-Tucannon Wilderness. Both fires are 0 percent contained.
The Marion Fire, 6 miles southeast of Powell, has burned 70 acres. The Walton Lakes trail has been closed because of the fire. The Double Fire in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness Area has burned 37 acres. Trail 619 is closed from its junction with Trail 421 to the junction with Trail 618. Trail 618 from the North Fork of Moose Creek east to Maple Lake is closed.