KAMIAH — On the second day of the Nez Perce Tribe’s fall General Council, officials highlighted the tribe’s efforts to buy up land as progress toward being the majority owners of reservation land.
The tribe has also bought property off the reservation, such as the Clarkston Country Club. The tribe is looking at purchasing property to create easements on land near Lava Lake. While it still may be years down the road, the tribe is raising funds and also trying to buy land to create conservation projects to protect land from development.
A new subcommittee presented at Friday’s meeting has the goal of developing sustainable efforts to combat climate change and produce green energy. After only being in operation for a few months, the subcommittee has secured a feasibility study by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory to find if the tribe has options for greener wastewater treatment. The same lab, a research group that coordinates with public and private enterprises for innovative energy, identified some tribal housing as suitable for solar energy development.
Chantale Eastman, a Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee secretary and member of the climate change subcommittee, was asked if the tribe has plans to introduce hemp agriculture with the passage of the Farm Bill at the federal level legalizing hemp cultivation. Eastman said the tribe has a work group looking at hemp cultivation on the reservation, but the Idaho Legislature’s hard-line resistance to hemp legalization has made planning difficult.
The tribe dedicates 5 percent of its revenue from businesses like gaming and gas stations to give as funding to schools from elementary up to college. For the 2019-20 school year, the tribe allocated about $367,000 toward education. Rebecca Miles, the tribe’s executive director, said since 2004 the tribe has dedicated $5.3 million to school districts, colleges, scholarships and other education pursuits across eight counties in Idaho and Washington.
Miles gave a brief summary of what the tribe has accomplished since the spring General Council, and it included taking over the Boys and Girls Club chapter in Lapwai. The youth-centered group that advocates for inclusive commitment to kids’ success has been in Lapwai for 20 years, but the tribe will be taking over the operation. The grand opening is Oct. 18, and the tribe intends to expand the program to Orofino and Kamiah. As part of the tribe managing the program, a board of directors was established to oversee the club.
Miles also gave an update on the interchange project on U.S. Highway 95/12 in front of the Clearwater River Casino and Lodge. The site has seen numerous fatal crashes over the years, often from cars exiting the casino and failing to yield to oncoming traffic.
“(The tribe has) unfairly received bad criticism about accidents in that area,” Miles said. “Each year since I officially worked as a part of the tribe, we have actively worked on improving that area.”
The interchange project comes with an $18 million price tag, and Miles said designs are mostly done and construction-ready documents should be ready to go out for bid by February 2020. The tribe is responsible for paying for construction, but the state of Idaho will maintain the interchange. Miles said a Bureau of Indian Affairs grant could be available to pay for the project if the tribe is able to meet all requirements of an Environmental Impact Study, easements with nearby property owners and other hurdles.
During the public comment period, several members asked if increased cell service will come to the reservation as 5G networks are being implemented elsewhere around the U.S. Tribal leadership reported that 21 miles of fiber optic cable is set to be built between Lapwai and the casino. The installation of fiber would make it viable for 5G networks in the area. Though the rest of the reservation may be getting new towers, 5G services will likely not be available unless fiber is installed.
General Council voted to go into executive session at about 4:18 p.m. and adjourned without going into open-door session. The meeting concludes today.
Election results:
Nez Perce Tribal Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, four-year term
One seat: Shirley Allman, won uncontested.
Enterprise board, three-year terms
Seat one: Incumbent Keith Kipp won with 63 votes to Scherri Greene’s 48
Seat two: Incumbent Gwen Carter won with 79 votes to Greene’s 61
Fish and Wildlife Commission, three-year terms
Seat one: Andre Picard Jr. won with 86 votes to incumbent Timothy “Al” Wheeler Jr.’s 63
Seat two: Eric Holt won with 56 votes to Quincy Ellenwood’s 40, Harry Slickpoo Jr.’s 38 and incumbent Greene’s 26.
Seat three: Ellenwood won with 63 votes to Slickpoo’s 50 and Wheeler’s 41.