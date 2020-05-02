The Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee postponed today's primary election, after the first two confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the reservation were announced Friday.
The committee announced the decision late Friday evening on the tribe's Facebook page.
“This decision is being made to protect the health and safety of the Nez Perce Tribal membership during the COVID-19 pandemic,” read the notice. “Additional information will be provided when it becomes available.”
The stay-at-home order issued by the tribal committee in March remains in the effect.
