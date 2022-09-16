SEATTLE — Washington’s most populous county is set to pay more than $5 million to settle a threatened lawsuit from the Suquamish Tribe over sewage spills that have overflowed from King County treatment plants into Puget Sound.

In 2020, the tribe filed an intent to sue the county, documenting almost a dozen times in 2018 and 2019 when untreated or improperly treated sewage overflowed into the Sound from the West Point Treatment Plant in Seattle.

Tags

Recommended for you