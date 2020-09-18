The Nez Perce Tribe has been awarded a $19.1 million grant to construct an interchange at its Clearwater River Casino location on U.S. Highway 95/12 east of Lewiston, according to a news release distributed Thursday.
The grant was through the U.S. Department of Transportation Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development transportation discretionary grants.
The current intersection that will be replaced has been the site of a number of vehicular wrecks causing injuries and fatalities over the years. The area has been recognized as one of the “most dangerous stretches of road” in Idaho, according to the news release from the tribe.
“This is great news during what are difficult times for all of us here in the region,” Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee Chairman Shannon Wheeler said in the written news release. “We believe this project will benefit everyone and have a positive impact on the economy of the Lewiston-Clarkston valley.”
The project has been in development since 1998, according to the release. The tribe has spent more than $2 million of its Tribal Transportation Program funds on the interchange project.
The project, which has an anticipated price tag of $20.1 million, includes a diamond-shaped interchange and replacement of the current at-grade intersection with an overpass that will lead to the plaza on the east entrance.
There will be deceleration and acceleration ramps for eastbound traffic. A broadband conduit and pedestrian walkway will also be included in the project. The tribe will fund the additional $1 million.
“This interchange will be a welcomed addition to the infrastructure, not only here locally but statewide as many people throughout the region travel this route,” ITD District Engineer Doral Hoff said in the release. “We are pleased to hear of the Nez Perce Tribe’s success in obtaining funding and appreciate our continued, strong working relationship.”
The final plans, specification and estimates for the project are expected to be completed in the next four to six months. The project likely will be sent out for bid within a year. Once construction begins, the project should be completed in 12-18 months, according to the news release.
“The Aht’Wy Interchange Project has been in the works for some time and we are thrilled to finally move toward completion of this vital project,” Nez Perce Tribe Transportation Manager MaryBeth Frank-Clark said in the news release.
Updates for the project can be found at itdprojects.org/projects/ahtwyinterchange/.