The Nez Perce Tribal Enterprises was set to close its casino and lodge properties at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday because of concerns over potential transmission of the coronavirus.
The closure of the Clearwater River Casino and It’se-Ye-Ye Casino will last until April 4 or further notice, it was announced on the Clearwater River Casino’s Facebook page. The closure includes the hotel, casino floor, bingo, cash cage, Players Club, golf shop, Qeqiit Restaurant and Yawwinma Cafe at the Clearwater River Casino property near Lewiston and the casino floor, cafe and Player’s Club at the It’se-Ye-Ye Casino property in Kamiah.
The Nez Perce Express gas station and convenience store will remain open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Camas Express will remain open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Clarkston Golf and Country Club will remain open from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., but the clubhouse is closed until further notice.
Elsewhere Wednesday, two more Idahoans tested positive for COVID-19, but there are currently no confirmed cases in Idaho’s Region 2, which includes Nez Perce, Clearwater, Idaho, Latah and Lewis counties. The two new positive tests bring the total number of confirmed cases in Idaho to 11.
The Washington State Department of Health reported 175 additional confirmed cases Wednesday, bringing the state total to 1,187. The state also reported 14 more deaths Wednesday, bringing the total to 66.
There are currently no confirmed cases in Asotin, Garfield or Whitman counties. Lincoln, Franklin and Columbia counties have one confirmed case each. Spokane County has four confirmed cases and no deaths.
Across the U.S. there are 7,038 cases and there have been 97 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
St. Joe’s postponing elective cases
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center is postponing elective cases to conserve personal protective equipment, hospital and intensive care unit beds, supplies and other resources.
The move to postpone elective cases also ensures the hospital will have the necessary personnel available to support the hospital’s sickest patients, hospital spokeswoman Samantha Skinner said.
“We will continue to provide urgent and emergent procedures at our hospital,” Skinner said.
Patients whose appointments are being postponed will be notified by the hospital and the procedures will be rescheduled as soon as feasible, Skinner said.
People experiencing respiratory illness symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath who plan to visit the hospital, clinics or a primary care provider are asked to call in advance to allow providers to properly prepare for the visit and to take the necessary precautions to keep others from being infected or exposed.
“If you are having a medical emergency, you should call 911 or go directly to the emergency room,” Skinner said. “If possible, notify the dispatcher that your emergency involves symptoms possibly related to COVID-19.”
Washington asks dentists to postpone some procedures
Dental providers in Washington are being asked to postpone all elective and nonessential dental procedures to minimize transmissions in a health care setting and to conserve available personal protective equipment.
Dental emergencies were defined as relieving pain or managing infections.
Dental providers are also being asked to limit orders of PPE to only what is necessary for urgent visits.
In addition to a lack of testing kits for COVID-19 throughout the country, PPE supplies, which are required to administer tests, are in short supply, Asotin County Public Health Administrator Brady Woodbury said.
Orders of PPE are being tiered. Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are prioritized above counties that do not have any confirmed cases, Woodbury said.
Dental patients experiencing a dental emergency should be seen in their regular dental clinic and not be directed to an emergency room, including after hours, unless the patient is experiencing a life-threatening emergency, the state’s dental guidance said.
Other agencies and organizations made coronavirus-related announcements Wednesday. An extended list of closures can be found with this story at lmtribune.com.
Idaho public health experts recommend that organizers of mass gatherings and public events cancel or postpone events that draw an audience from communities, states or countries with confirmed community spread of COVID-19; events with 50 or more people planned over the next eight weeks; or if the event’s primary audience includes or would expose high-risk populations including adults over age 60 and people with underlying chronic medical conditions like heart and lung disease or diabetes.
The Nez Perce Tribe issued a resolution declaring a state of public health emergency on the reservation Wednesday because of the imminent threat of COVID-19. An incident command team has been mobilized to keep abreast of the latest information related to COVID-19. Incident command, along with the Tribal Emergency Response Planning Team, will coordinate to establish resources, supplies and response protocols.
“Although there have not been any confirmed cases on the Nez Perce Reservation, the Tribe feels this is a necessary precaution to aid in preventing the spread of COVID-19,” Chairman of the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee Shannon Wheeler said.
The Tribe has lowered the number of staff in the work place by placing nonessential employees on administrative leave and are practicing social distancing in response to the threat of the virus.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little is asking Idahoans to make appointments to donate blood as soon as they can to help end a severe blood shortage at the American Red Cross. Eligible, healthy donors are asked to make appointments at https://www.redcrossblood.org.
Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney and Idaho’s 44 county clerks are promoting early requests of absentee ballots for the May 19 statewide primary election because of oncerns about COVID-19 spread. Additional information and the ballot request form are available at https://idahovotes.gov/vote-early-idaho/.
The Clarkston School District’s regular school board meeting scheduled for Monday has been modified. The meeting will be held at the district office board room at 1294 Chestnut St. in Clarkston at 6 p.m. and it will be held via Zoom conferencing. Those who want to participate can log in at https://zoom.us/j/6125555806 or by phone at (253) 215-8782. The meeting ID is 612 555 806.
The Lewiston Independent School District Board of Directors has rescheduled its March work session for March 30. The work session was originally scheduled for Monday. The agenda for the rescheduled work session will be published March 25. The work session will be held in the Central Services Board Room located at 3317 12th St. in Lewiston. The work session will begin at 6 p.m. March 30.
Whitman County Library is closing book drops countywide and asking residents to keep any materials they have checked out in their homes until the library reopens. All 14 branch locations of the library are closed until it is safe to reopen them. While the library’s doors are closed, free Wi-Fi access surrounding the libraries remain available. Residents using the Wi-Fi service are asked to remain in their vehicles or practice social distancing outside. Website services such as e-books, database subscriptions and requests for materials from the library’s catalog are still available. Library staff will mail requested items directly to patron’s homes so long as it remains safe to do so.
All Asotin County Library locations are closed until at least April 24. During the closure, library patrons should keep items currently checked out until the Asotin County Library reopens or until there is further notice. All due dates have been extended to April 30 and the Asotin County Library does not charge late fees. Library staff will continue to work through the closure. The library’s digital resources remain available at asotincountylibrary.org. During the closure, curbside delivery will be available. Patrons may place items on hold prior to 2 p.m. and pick them up between 3-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To pick up the items, patrons should park on Sycamore or Fifth street to let staff know they are there to pick up items previously placed on hold. Library staff will deliver the items to their car. Patrons should call (509) 758-5454 to alert library staff when they arrive.
All Latah County facilities will be restricted to authorized county employees and staff only starting today, the Latah County Board of County Commissioners announced Wednesday afternoon. Any person with county business should attempt to conduct such business by off-site means, including by mail, phone or email. Telephone numbers and email addresses for all county offices are available at www.latah.id.us. The county has drop boxes for many of its offices in the parking lot of the Latah County Courthouse and near the entry door at the Latah County Event Center.
The Idaho Division of Vocational Rehabilitation announced Wednesday it will conduct its business by phone or email through April 6 in response to COVID-19. Local offices and their phone numbers are available at www.vr.idaho.gov. The Lewiston office may be contacted at (208) 799-5070; River City Health Office at (208) 816-5321; Orofino office at (208) 476-5574; and Moscow office at (208) 882-8550.
The Nez Perce County Museum closed Wednesday. The closure includes all research, object donations and museum events. The museum will update the community on its timeline and social media during the closure to provide historic images of Nez Perce County. More information is available by calling the museum at (208) 743-2535 or by email at npcdevelopment@cableone.net.
The Rev. Ole A. Gunderson announced Wednesday that Our Savior’s Lutheran Church at 1115 13th St. in Clarkston is canceling all worship and other events during the month of March.
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission’s public hearing scheduled for today in Boise has been canceled and the commission’s meeting Friday will now be conducted online. Those who wish to offer comments to the commission may send an email to Commission@idfg.idaho.gov by 1 p.m. today.
The commission meeting starts at 8 a.m. and can viewed by going to idfg.webex.com, selecting event number 967 877 855 and using the password “meeting.” People can listen live by calling 1-408-418-9388 and entering the access code 967 877 855.
An updated agenda is available at http://bit.ly/3a7p01m. Some of the agenda items originally scheduled for the in-person meeting have been deferred to a later meeting.
The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club Public Shooting Range near Lapwai is closed until further notice to all public shooting, events, and scheduled matches.
The Nez Perce Tribe Environmental Restoration and Waste Management Air Quality Program office will be minimally staffed and closed to in-person visits until further notice. The ERWM Air Quality Program office will continue to post daily burn decisions and respond timely to messages. All burn permit and burn approval requirements will continue to be in effect. Those who need immediate assistance with a burn permit may call (208) 791-9642 or email airquality@nezperce.org during regular work hours.
The Washington State University Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art is temporarily closed to the public until the end of spring semester in May. All public events taking place at the museum through the end of the semester have also been canceled. More information is available at museum.wsu.edu.
The 2020 Census, which began less than a week ago, is now suspending operations until April 1 because of concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
The Idaho Community Foundation, United Way of Treasure Valley and Idaho Nonprofit Center have partnered to create the COVID-19 Response Fund for Idaho charitable fund that will provide grants to trusted organizations that provide support and services to low-income, vulnerable people and families. More information can be found at www.idahocf.org/covid-19.
