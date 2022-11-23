Nez Perce Tribal Police are close to confirming the identity of the person who made threats to Lapwai schools Monday.

According to a Facebook post by the Nez Perce Tribe, tribal police received a report Monday evening of an individual who posted gun threats on social media toward the Lapwai schools. By Tuesday afternoon tribal police were able to locate the origin of the post and corroborate “suspicions of the persons believed to be involved.”

