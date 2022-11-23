Nez Perce Tribal Police are close to confirming the identity of the person who made threats to Lapwai schools Monday.
According to a Facebook post by the Nez Perce Tribe, tribal police received a report Monday evening of an individual who posted gun threats on social media toward the Lapwai schools. By Tuesday afternoon tribal police were able to locate the origin of the post and corroborate “suspicions of the persons believed to be involved.”
The Facebook post stated that multiple interviews have been conducted and the investigation remains ongoing but the community is not at risk. Officials are asking people to stay safe and vigilant as investigators close out the case to dismiss the threat.
Nez Perce Tribal Offices in Lapwai as well as the Nez Perce Tribal Housing Authority and Nimiipuu Health will reopen today at 8 a.m. after they were closed Tuesday. Lapwai schools were closed early and will be on the Thanksgiving holiday break until Monday.
Sgt. John Svancara said the investigation and the closure of the schools was taken as a precaution. Tribal police have contacted the FBI for assistance, but the federal agency isn’t officially involved in the case.
“I would like to thank Nez Perce Tribal Police for their consistent partnership in the safety of our students and staff. We are incredibly fortunate to be surrounded with the caring support of the Nez Perce Tribe and Lapwai Community,” said Lapwai School District Superintendent David Aiken in an email.
Those with questions or seeking more information may contact (208) 798-9609.