Clearwater River Casino and Lodge and It’se Ye-Ye Casino will reopen today after a cyber-attack and resulting computer disruption forced the closure of the two casinos for 10 days.
Clearwater River Casino and Lodge plans to reopen today at 8 a.m. It’se Ye-Ye Casino in Kamiah will reopen at noon today, according to announcements on the casinos’ Facebook pages Sunday night.
The casinos shutdown on Oct. 8 because of an external cyber-attack.
The source of the attack had not been determined when the Nez Perce Tribe announced Friday it would likely reopen the casinos today.
The cyber-attack encrypted data that was on the network, which made the information inaccessible.
Nez Perce Tribal Enterprise Executive Officer Kermit Mankiller confirmed Friday there had not been a data breach and no personal information stored in the systems was shared or compromised.