YAKIMA — A trial is underway for a former Yakama Nation tribal police officer indicted on a federal child pornography charge.
Jury selection took place Monday in the trial of Lorenzo Elias Mendez, 39, in U.S. District Court. He is charged with attempted production of child pornography.
Mendez also faces trial Aug. 26 on a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Mendez was fired after he was indicted. He has pleaded not guilty.
Testimony began Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr.
Mendez is accused of using a hidden video camera to record a friend’s daughter in her bedroom. His friend discovered several nude videos of the teenager on Mendez’s cellphone and a relative discovered a camera hidden in a teddy bear in the girl’s room, according to a police affidavit. The teenager testified Tuesday.
Sgt. Mark Lewis, a 17-year veteran of the Moxee Police Department, recalled the investigation.
Authorities searched Mendez’s home in Moxee and his personal and patrol vehicles. Lewis, the lead investigator, said a wifi “spy camera” was recovered from Mendez’s nightstand along with additional items. Another camera was found elsewhere in the bedroom.