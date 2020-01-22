OROFINO — A jury trial was ordered Tuesday for a 37-year-old Orofino woman charged with aiding and abetting in connection with a first-degree murder in 2017.
Cassie L. Madsen appeared before 2nd District Judge Gregory FitzMaurice in Clearwater County District Court and pleaded innocent to the felony charge. FitzMaurice set a trial date for June 8; the trial is expected to take about a week.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Clearwater County Prosecutor E. Clayne Tyler, Madsen agreed to drive Jessica Colpitts to the home of Samantha Fignani in May 2017, “believing that Jessica Colpitts was going to confront Samantha Fignani and believing that Jessica Colpitts was going to engage in a battery upon Samantha Fignani.”
Colpitts, 34, who was convicted March 29 by an Idaho County jury of first-degree murder, walked up to Fignani’s door and when Fignani answered it, shot Fignani with a .410 shotgun. According to Madsen’s testimony during Colpitts’ trial, Colpitts then walked back to Madsen’s car laughing, and said, “I shot her in the crotch. She’ll live.” Fignani died a short time later at Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino.
Madsen admitted during the trial she believed Colpitts was going to confront Fignani about an affair the latter was allegedly having with Colpitts’ estranged boyfriend, Joseph “Jo Jo” Walker. But, Madsen said, she was unaware that Colpitts had a gun and that she intended to kill Fignani.
Madsen said she drove Colpitts back to her home and then returned to her own home. She was upset and stayed out of sight for about a day before coming forward to cooperate with investigators.
Colpitts was sentenced in September by FitzMaurice to life in prison with a fixed term of 18 years.
Madsen is being represented by Lewiston attorney Paul Thomas Clark of the Lewiston firm of Clark and Feeney.
