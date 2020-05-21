A trial has been set for a Culdesac woman accused of robbing a couple in the bathroom at Pioneer Park last month.
The trial for Shamika S. Jackson, also known as Shamika S. McClain, 37, was set for Oct. 19 in 2nd District Court on Wednesday morning.
Jackson was arraigned by 2nd District Court Judge Jeff Brudie. Jackson pleaded innocent to the charge of robbery, which comes with a sentence enhancement tag for persistent violators.
Police say Jackson was one of two women and a man who beat and robbed a man and woman at Pioneer Park at about 10:30 p.m. April 8, court records said.
Jackson is accused of shoving and beating a woman and then stealing her cellphone in the women’s public restroom where the woman and man had barricaded themselves in the restroom for protection from the three suspects, court records said.
If convicted of robbery, Jackson faces up to life in prison and a $50,000 fine because of the sentencing enhancement tag for being a persistent violator. If convicted of robbery, Jackson would face at least a minimum sentence of five years in prison.