GRANGEVILLE — A jury trial has been scheduled for a 35-year-old Grangeville man accused of two felony counts of video voyeurism.
According to a criminal complaint, Richard T. Howell allegedly took nude photographs of a woman while she was sleeping “to coerce her to speak to him” and allegedly disseminated those images.
The alleged incidents took place between Jan. 1, 2018, and Sept. 1, 2019, according to the complaint.
Howell made an initial appearance in magistrate court in November and posted a $10,000 bond. He appeared before 2nd District Judge Gregory FitzMaurice on Monday, who set a jury trial for March 11.
Howell is represented by McFarland Law Offices. Adam H. Green is representing the state.