GRANGEVILLE — A trial for two sisters from Greencreek accused of trying to hire someone to kill their neighbor has been pushed back from September to January, following a motion hearing in 2nd District Court here Monday.
Judge Gregory FitzMaurice granted the motion to postpone by Randall Barnum, of Boise, who represents Debra Wensman, 50, and Doris Wensman, 46. The trial is now scheduled to start Jan. 8.
The judge also granted a defense motion to have psychiatric reports sealed from public view. Idaho County Prosecutor Kirk A. MacGregor argued that the alleged victim should have the right to review the psychiatric report before it’s sealed, but his argument was denied.
The Wensmans were taken into custody Jan. 24 after allegedly offering to pay an undercover law enforcement officer money, guns and ammunition to kill their neighbor. According to court records, Doris Wensman allegedly approached a man who was delivering fuel oil to her home and asked him to kill their neighbor.
The man refused and reported the incident to law enforcement officials, who set up the undercover operation. In a recording played during a preliminary hearing in February, both sisters were heard discussing their desire to see their neighbor killed, whom they claimed had been harassing them for some time. They offered to pay the undercover officer $5,000, along with several guns and ammunition that were stored at their home.
The sisters have been free on $100,000 bail each since shortly after their arrest. Both appeared in court Monday dressed in jeans and work shirts and didn’t speak during the hearing.
In his motion to postpone the trial, Barnam explained that an expert psychiatric witness critical to his case would not be available until after the first of the year. MacGregor argued against delaying the trial, saying he was prepared to go to trial in September and the people involved are “terrified and stressed.”
MacGregor also told the judge there have been unverified allegations “of violations against the protective order,” intended to keep the Wensmans away from the alleged victim and their family.
FitzMaurice said he has heard no reports of such allegations and didn’t act on MacGregor’s information. The judge reiterated that a protective order is in place.
