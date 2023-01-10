The trial for a Genesee man charged with criminal conspiracy for his alleged involvement with the Patriot Front group in Coeur d’Alene has been moved to March.

Winston W. Durham, 21, was arrested with 30 other members of the white nationalist group who were allegedly planning to disrupt the Pride in the Park event in Coeur d’Alene. He was charged with misdemeanor criminal conspiracy and his trial was scheduled to take place Jan. 23. However, according to court documents from a status conference hearing Friday, the jury trial was moved to March 27, after requests from both the prosecution and defense to allow more time to process the amount of information and data in the case, including cellphone contents.

Tags

Recommended for you