The trial for a Genesee man charged with criminal conspiracy for his alleged involvement with the Patriot Front group in Coeur d’Alene has been moved to March.
Winston W. Durham, 21, was arrested with 30 other members of the white nationalist group who were allegedly planning to disrupt the Pride in the Park event in Coeur d’Alene. He was charged with misdemeanor criminal conspiracy and his trial was scheduled to take place Jan. 23. However, according to court documents from a status conference hearing Friday, the jury trial was moved to March 27, after requests from both the prosecution and defense to allow more time to process the amount of information and data in the case, including cellphone contents.
Durham was present for the hearing via Zoom after being released on a $300 bond after his arrest.
According to the Anti-Defamation League, Patriot Front is a white nationalist group with branches across the country that specialize in vandalism, racist propaganda and “flash demonstrations” meant to intimidate minorities. Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said the group had baseball bats, riot shields and other equipment, indicating “ill-intent.”
Durham was a cadet in the Idaho National Guard and enrolled in Washington State University’s ROTC program. He was placed on a leave of absence pending the outcome of the investigation.