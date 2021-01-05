Trial of Riggins man rescheduled for April

GRANGEVILLE — A jury trial in 2nd District Court here for a Riggins man charged with felony aggravated assault has been postponed until April.
Sean L. Anderson, 52, was originally set for trial later this month before Judge Gregory FitzMaurice. The trial has been rescheduled to begin April 26 because of the current COVID-19 restrictions governing courthouse procedures.
Anderson’s former attorney, Idaho County Public Defender John A. Wiltse, was granted a motion to withdraw from the defense because of a conflict. Mark T. Monson was appointed to take over the case, according to court records.
Anderson was taken into custody following a July 18 shootout with deputies from Lewis and Idaho counties and a Nez Perce Tribal officer. The confrontation that occurred in Ferdinand followed a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 12 from which Anderson allegedly fled. An Idaho State Police investigation revealed that Anderson called the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office before being stopped at Ferdinand and allegedly threatened to shoot officers if they tried to stop him.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Anderson first fired on the officers with a sawed-off, 12-gauge Winchester shotgun after his vehicle was blocked by the officers in a residential area of Ferdinand. All four officers then returned fire and Anderson was hit in the face and did not fire a second round. He was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and later moved to Providence Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane. Following his release from the hospital, Anderson was taken into custody and later waived extradition to be returned to Idaho. He is currently being held in the Kootenai County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Latah County Prosecutor William W. Thompson is representing the state in this case.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.