Trial for Lewiston man accused of murdering his father set May 3

The trial for a 60-year-old Lewiston man charged with first-degree murder in the suffocation of his father, who was afflicted with Alzheimer’s disease, has been set to begin May 3.
Mark L. Hopson previously pleaded innocent to the charge, which stemmed from the June 7 death of his father, 94-year-old Billy R. Hopson. Second District Judge Jay Gaskill initially set a Feb. 1 date for the trial, but it was delayed by COVID-19 restrictions. The Idaho Supreme Court has now ruled that jury trials may resume March 1.
Hopson has remained in the Nez Perce County jail on a $1 million bond while awaiting trial. He is represented by Lewiston attorney Rick Cuddihy. The maximum penalty for first-degree murder in Idaho is either life in prison or death and a $50,000 fine.