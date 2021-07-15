The misdemeanor trial for the former Lewiston restaurateur accused of 22 zoning code violations for allegedly failing to clean up his burned-out restaurant won’t go forward today after he waived his right to a speedy trial.
If convicted, Praveen K. Khurana, 60, faces fines of up to $1,000 per day, per offense, plus up to 20 days in jail. Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert set a new trial date for Nov. 18 at Wednesday’s final pretrial conference before the initial trial date.
State fire inspectors were unable to determine the cause of the December 2019 fire that gutted Khurana’s Emperor of India King Thai restaurant on Main Street. The fire and subsequent efforts at a partial cleanup have damaged adjacent properties, and the site presents a continuing risk to public safety, according to city officials.
Earlier this week, the Lewiston City Council voted to direct staff to prepare a resolution for their next meeting that would give Khurana 10 days to clean up the property before the city goes to court to ask for a declaratory judgment. If it secures the judgment, the city will be able to clean up the property itself and bill Khurana for the cost.