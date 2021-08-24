The jury trial for former Asotin County Judge Scott Gallina is now expected to take place sometime in 2022.
During a status hearing Monday, attorneys from the state and defense agreed the sexual misconduct case won’t conclude this year because of scheduling conflicts and significant motions that are still on the table.
One of the major rulings anticipated this fall is whether testimony will be limited to the two alleged victims listed in the charges, or include multiple other women who reported inappropriate behavior while Gallina was on the bench.
Gallina, 57, is facing several felonies in connection with sexual harassment allegations in Asotin County, including a second-degree rape charge. He denies any wrongdoing.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Jeffery Swan, who is now handling the case, presided over Gallina’s latest hearing from his Yakima courtroom. The defendant and attorneys participated via Zoom, and the hearing was shown online. Swan said anyone on the witness list is not allowed to watch any pretrial proceedings on the livestream feeds.
Gallina, who is no longer on the payroll, was arrested in 2019 after an investigation by Asotin County’s insurance carrier and the Washington State Patrol. He is accused of assaulting two women who worked at the courthouse while he was the Superior Court judge presiding in Asotin, Garfield and Columbia counties.
The former judge has pleaded innocent to second-degree rape, indecent liberties with sexual motivation and four counts of third-degree assault. One of the assault charges has since been transferred to Columbia County, where it allegedly occurred.
Swan, who was appointed to handle the case earlier this month, said he has reviewed the filings and is prepared to preside over the trial in Asotin County. Once a trial date is finalized, approximately 400 potential jurors are expected to receive summons, which will be issued by the Walla Walla County clerk.
Within the next two months, Swan will be ruling on whether to hold an in-person evidentiary hearing in Asotin County that includes 14 of the state’s witnesses or base his decision on how many should be allowed to testify at trial on written briefs from the attorneys. The judge acknowledged it will be a pivotal ruling in the case.
During a similar hearing conducted in May before a different judge, state attorney Melanie Tratnik said the other women endured similar sexually degrading comments and inappropriate and unwanted touching on a consistent basis. Their testimony about Gallina’s “widespread and pervasive behavior” should be allowed at trial, she said.
However, Tratnik said Monday she prefers a ruling based on arguments from the attorneys, rather than calling them all into court prior to the trial. A full-scale hearing with witnesses would be akin to a “mini-trial,” and she doesn’t want the alleged sexual assault victims to go through testifying twice. It would also give the defense an advantage because they’d get a preview of the state’s case, she said.
Gallina’s attorney, Carl Oreskovich, has said the “fragmented and inaccurate history” of the multiple witnesses should not be allowed at trial, and the testimonies would be “extremely prejudicial” to his client. Only two alleged victims are connected to the charges, and the others are an “inadmissible pile-on,” he said, that will not give Gallina a chance at a fair trial.
Because multiple judges have been assigned to the case and later recused, Gallina’s trial has been delayed numerous times over the past two years. The COVID-19 pandemic played a factor, along with various pretrial motions and discussions on where the trial will be conducted. At this time, it is not clear whether it will take place at the Asotin County Fire District auditorium in the Clarkston Heights or the courthouse in Asotin. It will depend on what COVID-19 rules are in place when the trial begins, Swan said.
Oreskovich said Gallina is willing to sign another speedy trial waiver since the current one expires in late October.
The next status hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 1. At that time, a firm trial date is expected to be determined. Attorneys on both sides were advised to check their calendars for availability for the proceeding, which could take as many as three weeks or more.
Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.