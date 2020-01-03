Trial delayed for Lenore man accused of shooting FBI agent

The trial date of a Lenore man who allegedly shot an FBI agent attempting to serve a warrant in February 2019 has been postponed until April 27 in U.S. District Court in Coeur d’Alene.
Manuel P. Villalobos, 43, faces two counts of assault on a federal officer, three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of an unregistered firearm and two counts of use of a firearm during a crime of violence, court documents said.
The charges for use of a firearm during a crime of violence bring a maximum punishment of life in prison and a minimum of 10 years in prison for each count, if Villalobos is convicted.
Unlawful possession of a firearm carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for each count and as much as a $250,000 fine.
Possession of an unregistered firearm carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and as much as a $250,000 fine.
Assault upon a federal officer carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and as much as a $250,000 fine.
If convicted, Villalobos would have to forfeit the 12 firearms the FBI found in his possession.
Villalobos’s designated public defender, Lorinda M. Youngcourt, requested the additional time to “complete her investigation, review discovery and prepare for trial,” court documents filed last month said. Chief U.S. District Court Judge David C. Nye granted the request and set the new trial date.
The FBI began investigating Villalobos in April 2018 when Lewiston Police Det. Jason Leavitt informed Special Agent Trevor Hare that Bobbi Ann Villalobos, Manuel’s stepmother, reported Manuel was threatening her and that he had posted photos on Facebook holding an AK-47-style assault rifle, court documents said.
Villalobos was convicted of felony burglary in Latah County Magistrate Court in 1994, and it was a violation for Villalobos to possess firearms, court documents said.
The case was given to the FBI because Villalobos is a registered member of the Nez Perce Tribe and the photos of him with an assault rifle occurred on the Nez Perce Reservation where the FBI has jurisdiction, but local police do not, court documents said.
On Jan. 29, Nez Perce fisheries personnel responded to a pump alarm to a major mechanical pump that supplies the Nez Perce Tribe’s fish hatchery off Cherrylane. The fisheries personnel use part of Villalobos’ property to access the pump. Villalobos met them with an assault rifle over his shoulder. A subsequent visit, Villalobos allegedly held the rifle horizontally with both hands, but he did not point it at the fisheries personnel, court documents said.
On Feb. 7, an FBI SWAT team attempted to serve a federal search warrant at Villalobos’ residence on the 18800 block of Fir Bluff Lane in Lenore. As SWAT approached, Villalobos’ girlfriend, Marjorie Eccles, who was cleaning dishes, saw shadows outside at about 6:10 a.m. and men dressed in camouflage, court documents said.
Villalobos allegedly fired several shots at the SWAT team from his bedroom window and one officer, who has not been identified, was shot, court documents said.
The FBI SWAT team did not return fire and were able to get Villalobos to surrender.
Wells may be contacted at mwells@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2275.