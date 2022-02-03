The case of a 68-year-old Winchester man who allegedly gunned down his former son-in-law in front of a Lewiston grocery store last year is headed for trial this spring.
Second District Judge Mark Monson set a May 16 trial date for James R. Brashear, who is accused of first-degree murder in the February 2021 shooting of John Mast in the Rosauers parking lot. The trial has been delayed because of pandemic restrictions on court operations, but also because of the defense’s intention to hire expert witnesses.
Defense attorney Christopher Bugbee, of Spokane, mentioned one of those witnesses at the Wednesday scheduling conference where Monson set the trial date. Bugbee said that witness, a psychologist, wasn’t previously able to meet with the defense because Brashear had COVID-19.
And while that might offer a glimpse of what the defense strategy might be, Nez Perce County Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor April Smith said she is as yet unaware of that strategy.
“I’m guessing that the psychologist is going to prepare a report that is going to give information about what his defense is going to be,” Smith said. “But right now, I don’t know what his defense is. So all I can say is the state is prepared to go forward with a jury trial, and I can’t really give any insight right now to what his defense is.”
Bugbee said he couldn’t yet offer much comment on his strategy because it is still evolving.
“I’m in the middle of an investigation that might challenge the way Mr. Brashear has been charged,” he said. “Until I get reports back from my experts, I’m not really in a position to speak further.”
He did say the defense will be ready to proceed with the trial in May as long as COVID-19 protocols don’t alter the schedule. Smith said the prosecution will also be ready.
“We are confident in the strength of our case, and we’re prepared to go forward,” she said.
Monson also set an April 25 date to hear any pretrial motions in the case. None have yet been filed, but Smith said the prosecution will submit motions relating to the evidence that will be allowed at trial.
Brashear has entered a plea of not guilty to the charge in spite of his own alleged admissions to police that he decided to kill Mast to prevent a weekend visitation with the two children Mast shared with his ex-wife, Rebecca Brashear-Mast. According to court records, Brashear-Mast repeatedly accused Mast of sexually abusing the children, but no charges were ever filed, and a judge ordered the visitation shortly before the killing.
According to Lewiston police, Brashear approached Mast around 6 p.m. Feb. 5 in the grocery store parking lot, where Mast was set to pick up his children for the visitation. Brashear allegedly had a 9 mm handgun hidden behind his back as Mast rearranged child car seats in the rear of his vehicle, and Brashear said something like “Hi, John” or “Hey, John” to get his attention.
A Lewiston detective testified at a preliminary hearing that when Mast stepped out, Brashear shot him in the chest from about 4 feet away. Mast ran, and Brashear said he fired three or four more times into his back, according to the detective’s testimony. He then removed the magazine from the pistol and the round from the chamber and laid the items on the hood of a vehicle as he waited for police to arrive.
There was an attempt at a mediated settlement last August with Senior Judge Carl Kerrick, but Smith said those efforts were unsuccessful.
