A jury trial has been set in May for one of the women charged in a fake robbery of the Lewiston Dollar Tree in August.
Felecia A. Nash, 32, of 1920 16th Ave., Lewiston, pleaded innocent Wednesday and 2nd District Judge Jeff Brudie set her trial date for May 18.
Nash is charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and grand theft, both felonies.
Police allege that Nash, her husband, Christopher J. Hubbard, and co-worker Heather L. Massie, 28, conspired to fake a robbery of the Dollar Tree in August. Massie or Nash allegedly propped the door open so Hubbard, who dressed in all black with a bandana over his face, could enter the store after it closed, court documents said.
Police allege that Nash and Massie were in the office at the store when Hubbard arrived, and they allegedly gave him a bag with about $2,375 that Massie had collected during her shift at the store, court documents said.
Nash allegedly admitted to police she had money from the store in her camper, and police retrieved $1,843 in cash and change from her camper, court documents said.
Nash also showed police a message she sent to Massie on Facebook Messenger that allegedly stated the two needed “to get together to figure our story out,” court documents said.
Massie pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary in December and has a sentencing hearing set for March 4.
Hubbard was sentenced in December to 5½ years in prison and fined $500 for his part in the burglary.