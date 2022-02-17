ASOTIN — A former Asotin County Superior Court judge charged with sexual misconduct crimes in the workplace will go to trial April 4.
Scott D. Gallina, 58, has denied all wrongdoing in a case that will be heard by Spokane County Judge Michael Price in Asotin County. Gallina is charged with second-degree rape, indecent liberties by forcible compulsion and four counts of third-degree assaults with sexual motivation.
The charges are linked to two women Gallina worked with at the Asotin County Courthouse when he was the presiding judge. He remains out of custody on bond and is no longer employed.
The state’s attorneys, Melanie Tratnik and Sean Waite, of Seattle, recently filed a motion asking the judge to clarify or reconsider a previous ruling related to allowing testimony of the alleged victims. A hearing on that issue, without oral arguments, is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 4.
Gallina is represented by Spokane attorneys Carl Oreskovich and Andrew Wagley.