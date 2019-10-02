The trial for a truck driver accused of causing a crash at the bottom of the Lewiston Hill that killed a 19-year-old Clarkston man began Tuesday at Lewiston.
Pompeyo Salazar-Cabrera, 33, of Carson, Calif., has pleaded innocent to a charge of felony vehicular manslaughter from the March 2018 incident.
Nine women and four men were empaneled to hear the case and render a verdict following the expected four days of trial in Nez Perce County 2nd District Court.
Court records show Salazar-Cabrera was in a Swift-owned 2015 Freightliner semi tractor-trailer hauling freight to Costco. He left Sumner, Wash., at around midnight and was traveling down the Lewiston Grade at about 6:15 a.m. March 31, 2018.
Multiple witnesses reported seeing Salazar-Cabrera speeding down the hill — which reaches a 7 percent grade at one point — and smoke billowing from the truck’s brakes. Salazar-Cabrera told detectives he put on his emergency brake at the bottom of the hill and honked the horn several times before the crash.
Salazar-Cabrera did not use any of the runaway truck ramps on the hill and blew through a stop sign at the intersection with State Highway 128, where he hit Hayden Garrett’s 1999 Toyota Camry. Garrett was on his way to work when the semi barreled into the driver’s side of the car and crashed into the parking lot of the Hillary Motel. Lewiston police responded shortly after and tried to render aid to Garrett, who was trapped inside the car. He died about four minutes after police arrived.
Video of the crash was captured from the motel and shown to the jury. It showed the truck travel without stopping through the intersection, hitting Garrett’s vehicle and then striking an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot before coming to a rest.
Salazar-Cabrera’s truck was logged as driving over a weight scale at the top of the hill at 6:12 a.m., and the first calls for the crash came in at 6:21 a.m.
The prosecution submitted Salazar-Cabrera’s cellphone records to the jury, which showed he made an outgoing call at 6:07 a.m. that lasted for about 13 minutes. He made another call at 6:23 a.m. Garrett’s cellphone records were also admitted into evidence and showed he made no calls or texts the morning of the crash.
Multiple witnesses were called after opening arguments by the attorneys — Nez Perce County Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith and Salazar-Cabrera’s attorney, Jonathan Halley, who was hired by Swift to represent the truck driver.
Smith said Salazar-Cabrera was driving recklessly in a high gear and failed to prevent the wreck. Salazar-Cabrera told police he was in eighth gear headed down the grade, but claimed he was driving 35 mph.
“He drove past the final runaway ramp, blew through a stop sign and struck Hayden Garrett and killed him,” Smith said. “(At the end of trial) the state will have proven the defendant operated the semi truck recklessly without regard to anyone on the road.”
Halley argued the semi truck had a “brake fade” that prevented the brakes from functioning properly, which led to the crash. He said Salazar-Cabrera did not intentionally speed or fail to use his brakes, nor did he recklessly drive the truck. Halley said this was all a tragic accident.
“He couldn’t stop and he wanted to stop,” Halley said. “Unfortunately, Mr. Hayden came around a bluff to turn into his path and they collided.”
Salazar-Cabrera was uninjured in the crash. He kept his head down and eyes locked to the table in front of him Tuesday while he listened to the testimony through an interpreter.
A fellow Swift truck driver, Kelvin Paillet, testified that he was ahead of Salazar-Cabrera the day of the crash and was driving about 25 mph down the hill near the Lewiston exit sign when he saw Salazar-Cabrera’s truck approaching very quickly from behind. Paillet estimated Salazar-Cabrera’s speed to be around 45 to 50 mph. As the truck passed him, Paillet testified he could smell an odor like “burning wire” and he saw smoke billowing from underneath the truck.
“(It was like) one of those stunt planes with the smoke,” Paillet said. “It was thick enough you couldn’t see the ground underneath the truck.”
The trial continues today.
