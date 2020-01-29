Trial begins for man accused in train stabbings that left two people dead

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two men who were fatally stabbed and a third who was severely injured in an attack on a Portland, Ore., light-rail train likely did not know the man charged in the case was holding a small folding knife when they confronted him, a prosecutor said in opening statements Tuesday.
Prosecutor Don Rees told jurors that no one on the train realized Jeremy Christian had pulled the 4-inch knife from his pocket during a shoving match with the victims. Other passengers on the packed commuter train at rush hour thought the men had gotten into a fist fight until they saw blood spurting from the victims’ necks, Rees said.
One woman thought it was raining inside the train before she realized the spray was blood, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Christian, 37, is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Ricky Best, 53, and Taliesin Namkai-Meche, 23, in the 2017 attack that shook this liberal city to its core. He is also charged with attempted first-degree murder in the serious wounding of a third passenger, Micah Fletcher, who was 21 at the time.
Christian, of Portland, also faces lesser charges of intimidation for what prosecutors have called a hate-filled tirade against two young black women who were riding the train, including one who was wearing a Muslim head covering.
Court documents in the case say Namkai-Meche and Fletcher were trying to stop Christian’s ranting and protect the two teenagers when a fight broke out. Best then tried to intervene and all three were stabbed in the neck.
Christian has pleaded not guilty to all charges and defense attorneys have signaled they may argue he was acting in self-defense after Fletcher began to shove him toward the train door. A mental health evaluation conducted for the defense said Christian showed signs of post-traumatic stress disorder from stints in prison, as well as anxiety and social dysfunction.
Rees, the prosecutor, displayed graphic still frames from on-board train surveillance video for the jury that showed the instants that both Fletcher and Namkai-Meche were stabbed.
“It happened so fast,” Rees said, referring to a still frame. “As you can see, Taliesin is still looking at his phone as the blade goes into Micah Fletcher’s neck.”
An instant later, Rees showed jurors a photo of the blade entering Namkai-Meche’s neck, piercing his carotid artery. The shock on Namkai-Meche’s face as his body shrinks away from Christian is apparent.